Inter v Torino: Official Line-Ups

After dropping out of the Serie A top three for the first time in months, Inter have a chance to immediately bounce back and climb to second should they beat Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Monday.

The Nerazzurri were leapfrogged by Atalanta last week after earning just one point from their last two games against Bologna and Hellas Verona, but both La Dea and Lazio are still within their grasp in an increasingly tight race for second place behind Juventus.

But given their recent poor form, Inter have plenty to worry about – they meet a Torino side who haven’t lost their second meeting of the campaign against the Milanese outfit since 2013/14.

Furthermore, the Granata hope to be inspired by their top scorer Andrea Belotti, who has found the net in five successive Serie A games.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Borja Valero; Lautaro, Sanchez

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meite, Rincon, Ansaldi, Aina; Verdi, Belotti