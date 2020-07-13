Inter v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to move back into the top three of Serie A on Monday night when they welcome Torino to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Lautaro, Sanchez.

Unavailable: Barella, Moses, Sensi, Lukaku.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meité, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Berenguer; Belotti.

Suspended: Zaza

Unavailable: Baselli.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter’s 3-0 win in the reverse fixture ended Torino’s five-game unbeaten run in the league against the Nerazzuri, when the Granata had managed two wins and three draws.

– The last time Inter won back-to-back games in Serie A against Torino was in 2008.

– Torino haven’t lost their second meeting of the season against Inter since the 2013/14 campaign – since then, there have been four wins and a draw for the Granata, who’ve also kept a clean sheet in the last two meetings.

– Inter have hosted Torino 75 times so far in Serie A, winning 38 times and sharing 26 draws so far (L11).

– The last two meetings between these two sides at the Giuseppe Meazza have both ended in a draw – the last time the Granata remained unbeaten in three consecutive trips to Inter’s ground was in 1985.

– After Inter’s defeat against Bologna, Antonio Conte could lose two Serie A home games in a row for the first time since November 2009 (Atalanta against Juventus and Roma).

– Since Moreno Longo joined Torino, they have gained just 0.78 league points per game – they had earned 1.23 points per match this season under Walter Mazzarri.

– Antonio Conte has a 100% record against Torino as a Serie A coach, with five wins in five matches and a total combined score of 10-0.

– Stefan de Vrij has scored two goals in three Serie A games against Torino for Inter; while he was at Lazio, he had never scored a goal in five games against the Granata.

– Torino defender Armando Izzo’s first ever Serie A goal was against Inter in January 2015, when he was at Genoa.

– Andrea Belotti has scored in each of his last five Serie A appearances – only two Torino players have previously found the net in more successive league matches in the three points for a win era – Ciro Immobile in 2014 and Ruggiero Rizzitelli in 1995 (six).