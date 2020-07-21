Interesting Football Facts

Football is a very popular game in America, Australia, Canada and other parts of the world. To show that the game is so popular it has severalmovies, songs as well online casino games. And once you see a game having so many things made in its honour you know that people love it.

When it comes to sports, we love to watch and place real money bets on the games as compared to actually reading anything about them. Such that in most cases, we have no idea about how and when some sports started. That is why today we want to take a few minutes of your time and look at a few interesting facts that make football the game that it today.

Football facts

The Origins Of The Huddle

The huddle is very popular in football and we know that people who watch the game have seen players come together for the huddle. Well, the huddle was not always part of football, it was actually started in the 1890’s by quarterback Paul Hubbard.

Hubbard was deaf and he was worried that the players from rival teams would be able to read his hand signals, so instead he called his teammates together to break down the play. And from then on players started to do the huddle.

The First Televised Game

Nowadays, watching a game on TV has become something that is now part of the norm. However, it was not always like as we now that technology has evolved over the years. As such, the first televised football game was in 1939.

The Origins Of Football

Football originated from soccer and rugby. The game was essentially called rugby up until 1882 when new rules were established. These new rule gave each team three tries to advance the football five yards.