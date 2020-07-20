Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Goals and Highlights | Cristiano at the double

Juventus moved one step closer to wrapping up the Scudetto race as Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace saw them past Lazio 2-1 on Monday night.

The result means the Bianconeri now sit eight points up on nearest rivals Inter with four matches remaining, meaning a ninth-straight title is within striking distance.

All the action took place after the restart in Monday’s clash, as Ronaldo first fired home from the penalty spot before adding an easy second after some calamitous Luiz Felipe defending.

Ciro Immobile cut into the lead with a late penalty to draw level with Ronaldo on 30 goals, but it proved too little too late as Juve did just enough to hang on despite some nervy defending in the closing moments.