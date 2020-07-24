Juventus aiming to refresh frontline with Wolves man

Raul Jimenez has reportedly become a player of interest to Juventus and the Bianconeri want to sign the Mexican striker for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 29-year-old scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 37 English Premier League game for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season and this form has drawn the attention of La Vecchia Signora.

According to todofichajes.com, Juventus are preparing an offer of €50 million and want to also include right-winger Federico Bernardeschi in the deal.

Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, who is the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, acts as a consultant for Wolves and has a healthy business relationship with the Bianconeri so discussions are likely to proceed smoothly.

Juventus are still interested in Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik as well as Jimenez but the Mexican international is also a target for Manchester United and the Red Devils are also in a position to make an offer for him.