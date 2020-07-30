Juventus confirm Pirlo return

Andrea Pirlo has returned to Juventus to take charge of the club’s Under-23 side.

The former midfielder left the club in the summer of 2015 as he joined New York City FC to see out his playing days but has now returned to kickstart his coaching career.

“Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later,” read Juventus’ official statement on Thursday.

“A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy.

“Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!”

The Italian first joined the Bianconeri in 2011 on a free transfer from rivals AC Milan and was a key part in their return to the top of Serie A, with them winning every title since he joined and now having won nine in a row.

Pirlo made 146 appearances during his four-year stay in Turin, scoring 19 times and assisting on 38 occasions.

The midfielder won four Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles in his time at the Allianz Stadium.