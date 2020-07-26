Juventus equal Celtic and Rangers with ninth-straight title

Juventus secured their ninth-straight Scudetto with a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday, equalling runs set by Celtic and Rangers.

The victory marks Maurizio Sarri’s first league title at the age of 61, the oldest ever in Italy. It’s certainly a step up from his only previous triumph in Italy – a Serie D Coppa Italia in 2002/03.

That’s a far cry from Juventus who now sit on 36 titles, the latest of which made it nine in a row for the Old Lady.

That run puts them level with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, CSKA Sofia, Dynamo Kiev and Ludogorets.

The longest title runs are held by BATE Borisov and Rosenborg, who won their domestic leagues 13 years in a row from 2006 to 2018 and 1992 to 2004 respectively.

Dinamo Zagreb won 11 in a row from 2006 to 2016, while Dinamo Tbilisi claimed 10 titles from 1990 to 1999.

The only club keeping pace with Juventus in Europe is Bayern Munich, who recently wrapped up their eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.