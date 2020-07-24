Juventus fans want #SarriOut

Calls for Juventus to sack coach Maurizio Sarri again have re-emerged on social media after the Bianconeri surprisingly lost 2-1 to Udinese on Thursday evening.

The Bianconeri could have sealed their nine consecutive Serie A title with a victory against the Zebrette but the defeat gives Atalanta a mathematical chance of winning the title with three rounds of the 2019/20 season remaining.

La Gazzetta dello Sport compiled a video with a bunch of memes and tweets on the result including the hashtag #SarriOut, with fans calling for the sacking of Sarri again due to another defeat.

A couple of the memes featured Inter coach Antonio Conte smiling because of his former club’s losses and there was one of X-Men character Wolverine holding a photo of former Juventus tactician Massimiliano Allegri.

It is not the first season that the hashtag has trended as it had gained infamy when the former Empoli and Napoli coach was at Chelsea during the 2018/19 campaign.