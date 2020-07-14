Juventus join AC Milan and Napoli in pursuit of Real Madrid frontman

Juventus are reportedly the latest Italian club to take an interest in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who is also a target for Napoli and AC Milan.

The Serbian attacker had a breakthrough campaign in 2018/19 with German club Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals in 48 competitive games, but he has not been able to replicate that form with Los Merengues this season.

OK Diario reports that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is looking to replace Gonzalo Higuain with Jovic for the 2020/21 season and he plans to beat Napoli and Milan for the signature of the Serbian striker.

Real Madrid paid Frankfurt €60 million for the 22-year-old in the summer of 2019, but he has been a disappointment in La Liga, scoring just twice in 16 league matches.

Jovic has also courted controversy during his time at Los Blancos, such as returning to Serbia in the middle of the lockdown during the COVID-19 outbreak and also failing to practise social distancing after restrictions had been eased in Spain.