Juventus plan player swap with Napoli for Milik

Arkadiusz Milik has reportedly agreed to sign with Juventus but the Bianconeri attempt to send a few player to Napoli as part of the deal for the Partenopei striker.

The 26-year-old has been linked with La Vecchia Signora for some time, and he would be reunited with Maurizio Sarri, who coached the Poland international while he was at the Neapolitan club.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus have an agreement with Milik but they do not have one with Napoli yet, and the Bianconeri want to send a player or two in the opposite direction to lower the evaluation on the Polish striker.

Winger Federico Bernardeschi has been linked with the Partenopei, but he is unlikely make the move, so La Vecchia Signora are planning to send two players currently on loan at other clubs as part of the deal.

Left-back Luca Pellegrini is on loan at Cagliari while centre-back Cristian Romero has remained at Genoa after Juventus bought him in the summer of 2019 and they could end up at Napoli in 2020/21.