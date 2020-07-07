Juventus player ratings: Bonucci triggers Bianconeri collapse

Juventus’ hopes of taking a step closer to the Scudetto were dealt a stunning blow, as they let a two-goal lead slip to fall to a 4-2 defeat against AC Milan in Serie A on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri raced ahead with two goals early in the second half at the Stadio San Siro, through Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively, but were pegged back by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty.

Within 15 minutes, Milan had completely turned the match on it’s head as Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao netted to put the Rossoneri ahead, before Ante Rebic sealed victory for the hosts.