Juventus Player Ratings: Cuadrado and Dybala run circles around Granata

It was another routine performance from Juventus on Saturday as they made it look easy in their 4-1 victory over Torino in the Derby della Mole.

There was no shortage of good news for the Bianconeri as it all kicked off with Gianluigi Buffon breaking Paolo Maldini’s record for most Serie A appearances, while Cristiano Ronaldo fired home his first freekick for the club on his 43rd attempt since joining from Real Madrid.

However the real stars of the show were Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, as their pace and skill in the final third were too much for Torino to handle.

