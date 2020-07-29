Juventus Player Ratings: Humbled on the island

Cagliari pulled off a shock against Juventus in Serie A on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 in Sardinia to sour the Bianconeri’s title celebrations.

The Isolani managed their first win in 19 Serie A outings against the champions and in doing so sentenced The Old Lady to their first post title-winning defeat in the last nine seasons.

First half goals from full debutant Luca Gagliano and Giovanni Simeone were enough for Walter Zenga’s side to claim their first Serie A victory in nine as Juventus struggled to get going throughout.