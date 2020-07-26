Juventus Player Ratings: Ronaldo leads the way

Juventus are Serie A champions for the ninth-season running and 36th time in history after clinching the title thanks to a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Bianconeri failed to seal the deal on Thursday when they fell 2-1 to Udinese, but there was no such shortcoming at the Allianz Stadium as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi increased their lead atop the standings to seven points with just two matches remaining.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a thumping right-footed finish in first-half stoppage time, while Bernardeschi made the most of an Emil Audero parry to tap home and give Maurizio Sarri the first league title of his career.