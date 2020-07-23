Juventus Player Ratings: Scudetto on ice

Juventus failed to clinch a ninth consecutive Serie A title on Thursday night, as Udinese inflicted a surprise 2-1 defeat on the reigning champions at the Stadio Friuli and move closer to survival.

Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt gave Juventus the lead towards the end of an even first half, but Ilija Nestorovski equalised shortly after the break and Seko Fofana netted an injury time winner to stun the visitors.

The Old Lady remain six points ahead of second place Atalanta with three games left to play, so the result only prolongs the wait for yet another Scudetto triumph being celebrated, but is a blow nonetheless.