Juventus reveal kit for 2020/21 season

Juventus have officially revealed their new kit for the 2020/21 season, with the club returning to a more traditional design.

The Old Lady has returned to traditional vertical stripes, while displaying a new and modern shape.

OUR STRIPES ?? OUR STATEMENT Vi presentiamo la nuova maglia Home Juventus 20/21. Disponibile ora ?? https://t.co/63idLSUCDp#LiveAhead — JuventusFC (#Stron9er ?????????) (@juventusfc) July 30, 2020

“Tradition is represented by the return of the black and white stripes, which however present themselves in a new and modern shape,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“With a reference to contemporary art, the stripes are proposed as a single brush stroke on the front and on the sleeves, giving the uniform a new and attractive design, which maintains the DNA of the club, while communicating the beginning of a new era.

“The colour gold, which is prevalent throughout the kit, adds a touch of elegance in the stripes, in the club logo and in the sponsor’s details. Excellence is given by the HEAT.RDY and KEEP COOL technologies, which keeps the players dry throughout the game, while AEROREADY – FEEL READY, offers similar benefits for the replica jersey.

“Finally, innovation comes in the form of the latest evolution of the logo: a single symbol that alone is enough to represent Juventus in the world.