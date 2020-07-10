Juventus to prepare lucrative offer for Roma starlet

Juventus are reportedly preparing an offer around €50-60 million for Roma attacking midfielder and Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 21-year-old has played twice in Serie A after returning from a knee injury which he sustained in a 2-1 defeat against the Bianconeri in December 2019 and the gifted playmaker remains a transfer target for La Vecchia Signora.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Zaniolo is content to remain in Rome but Roma would consider selling him for €50-60m to ease some of the financial difficulties at the club.

A potential transfer for the Italy international is expected to take place in August, once the 2019/20 Serie A season has concluded.

Giallorossi owner James Pallotta was in negotiations to sell the club to his American compatriot and fellow businessman Dan Friedkin but the COVID-19 pandemic had eventually stopped any deal from being completed.