Juventus v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome in-form Atalanta to the Allianz Stadium for their Round 32 Serie A clash.

The are unbeaten in their last 30 Serie A games against Atalanta, with their last loss coming in February 2001 when La Dea were coached by Giovanni Vavassori.

Having said that, Atalanta are Serie A’s most dangerous side this season, scoring 85 times, and have won their last nine consecutive matches in the top flight.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Rabiot, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic; Zapata