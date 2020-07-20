Juventus v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to put one hand firmly on the Scudetto when they play host to Lazio on Monday night.

After Inter were held to a 2-2 draw with Roma on Sunday, the Bianconeri know that a win over the Aquile would see them extend their gap atop the table to eight points with just four matches remaining.

However Simone Inzaghi’s side will look to put their recent poor form behind them while keeping the title race open, as three points over the Old Lady would see them draw level with Inter

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Ramsey, Bentancur, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Parolo, Anderson; Caicedo, Immobile