Juventus v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to clinch their ninth-straight Scudetto when they welcome Sampdoria to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri wasted an opportunity to wrap up proceedings on Thursday when they failed to hold on to a lead against Udinese, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Friulani.

Maurizio Sarri’s side will feel confident heading into Sunday’s encounter having won their last four home matches against the Liguri, but the Blucerchiati may have other thoughts having won five Serie A matches since the start of July – the most in the league.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Tonelli, Yoshida, Chabot Augello; Depaoli, Thorsby, Linetty Jankto; Ramirez, Quagliarella