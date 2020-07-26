Juventus v Sampdoria: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After missing the chance to be crowned champions in midweek, Juventus have another attempt to make it nine-in-a-row on Sunday night when they take on Sampdoria.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: De Sciglio, Khedira, Higuain, Chiellini, Douglas Costa.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Chabot, Augello; Depaoli, Thorsby, Linetty, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Suspended: Colley, Vieira.

Unavailable: Ekdal.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus and Sampdoria have met 123 times in Serie A so far, with the Old Lady winning 60 times compared to Sampdoria’s 26 (37 draws).

– Juventus and Sampdoria haven’t shared a draw in Serie A since December 2014 (1- 1) – since then, the Bianconeri lead by eight wins to two.

– Juventus have found the net in each of their last 10 home games against Sampdoria (29 goals in total).

– Juventus have won their last four home games against Sampdoria – the last time they won five in a row against the Blucerchiati was in 1968.

– Despite losing their last match against Genoa, Sampdoria remain the team with the most wins since start of July in Serie A (five), while Juve have managed to win only two games in the same period.

– Juventus have conceded 13 goals in their last six games: only Brescia (16) and SPAL (20) have done worse over this period.

– Maurizio Sarri’s side have dropped 18 points from leading situations in this Serie A season, eight of which have come in their last five games.

– Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has scored four goals in 19 Serie A games vs Sampdoria, his favourite target in the Italian top flight.

– Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s first goals in Serie A were scored in November 2012 against Sampdoria, when he was at Palermo. The Blucerchiati are his favourite target in Italy (seven goals in total against them).

– Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella scored 23 goals in his 84 Serie A appearances for Juventus between 2010 and 2014. He has netted only one goal against the Old Lady since leaving, however.