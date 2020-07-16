Juventus view Pirlo as potential Sarri replacement

Andrea Pirlo hasn’t officially taken over as Juventus Under-23 coach, but it looks as though the Bianconeri already view him as a potential heir to Maurizio Sarri.

The Old Lady are on track to claim a ninth-consecutive Scudetto as they top the table with five matches remaining, but it’s been anything but smooth sailing for the Turin side in recent times.

Juve could only manage a 3-3 draw with Sassuolo on Wednesday night, a match they led 2-0 before being forced to come from behind to claim a point, which comes on the heels of a 2-2 draw with Atalanta and a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan.

Sport Mediaset reports Andre Agnelli has grown tired of the Bianconeri’s inconsistent performances under Sarri, which are a far cry from his time at Napoli where he developed a reputation for attractive, attacking football.

Thus a coaching change could happen, but not until 2021 as there aren’t any options currently available that would push Agnelli to make such a drastic change.

The report suggests Pirlo is being tapped as a potential successor to Sarri should he impress on the U23 bench next season, as both coaches have contracts that run until 2022.

Should Sarri continue to struggle, Agnelli would have no issue terminating the deal a season early in order to hand over the reins to the man known as Il Maestro.