Juventus without Douglas Costa for remainder of Serie A season

Douglas Costa will miss at least the next two weeks of action for Juventus after suffering a thigh strain.

The Brazilian featured in the Bianconeri’s 2-1 defeat to Udinese on Thursday as a substitute, and it’s expected to be his last Serie A action of the campaign.

Costa underwent tests on Friday morning where he was diagnosed with a Grade II lesion to the adductor in his right thigh.

As a result he will miss at least the next 15 days of action before being re-evaluated.

Costa is likely to miss the remainder of the Serie A season, while also being in doubt for Juve’s Champions League Round of 16 clash with Lyon in August.