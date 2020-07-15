Lazio labour to Udinese stalemate

Lazio extended their winless streak in Serie A to four matches, as they shared the spoils of a 0-0 draw against Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Wednesday.

The Aquile came into the fixture off the back of three consecutive defeats and looked out of sorts, with the Zebrette enjoying the better of the chances in difficult weather conditions.

Kevin Lasagne and Rodrigo De Paul came closest for the hosts, whilst Lazio’s few clear chances fell to Ciro Immobile, as the toothless Biancoceleste’s faint Scudetto hopes faded further.

Lazio began brightly and were almost ahead in the opening 10 minutes, as Immobile met a low cross but saw his effort deflected over the crossbar.

Sustained pressure saw the Aquile pepper Udinese’s box, and a lazy De Paul clearance fell to Marco Parolo, but the midfielder dragged his first time shot well wide in the box.

Udinese were proving to be a threat on the break however, with the pace of Lasagne troubling Lazio. The Italian international pounced on a sloppy Jony pass to race clear and play a one-two with De Paul, but was unable to finish the return pass.

At the other end Manuel Lazzari stung Juan Musso’s gloves with a vicious strike from range, before turning providing with a teasing cross for Immobile, but his volley was comfortably held.

In the torrential conditions, neither side were able to force an opening in the latter stages of a cagey first half.

Only desperate defending prevented Lazio from going behind immediately after the restart, as they gifted Udinese a glorious opportunity. From a throw in deep in their own half, Stefan Radu appeared to dummy a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic squared pass to allow Lasagna free in the box. Luiz Felipe bravely threw himself in front of the striker’s effort to prevent a certain goal however.

Lasagna was proving to be a menace on the counter and ought to have scored moments later. Racing onto a clearance and skipping past Luiz Felipe with ease, the forward found himself one-on-one with Thomas Strakosha in the box, but the keeper pulled off a fine save.

The hosts looked the brightest and De Paul unleashed a magnificent strike from range on the hour mark, forcing Strakosha into an equally fine one-handed save.

Lazio grew into the second half and were within inches of breaking the deadlock and Milinkovic-Savic lost his man to latch onto a long ball, but his cut back was deflected out of the path of Immobile waiting to tap in at the back post.

Yet more sloppy defending almost cost Lazio, as a mix up forced a backpass to Strakosha from close range, with the goalkeeper only able to clear as far as De Paul. The Argentine squared for Seko Fofana, but a last-ditch Jordan Lukaku tackle prevented the Ivorian from applying the finishing touch.

With only minutes remaining, substitute Bobby Adekanye latched onto a loose ball and saw a deflected effort loop beyond Musso and bounce inches past the post.

Deep into stoppage time, De Paul raced clear and drilled a powerful against the base of the post with the final kick of the game, as both sides settled for the draw.