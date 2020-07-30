Lazio make big money offer to land David Silva

Lazio have reportedly offered David Silva a three-year contract worth €4 million a season in attempt to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Spaniard will leave Manchester City after spending the past 10 years in England, where he won numerous individual and team awards.

Sport Mediaset reports that Inter Miami and Al Sadd have made big financial offers to try and bring the 34-year-old to MLS and the Qatar Stars League respectively, but it doesn’t look as though Silva isn’t ready to leave Europe just yet.

As a result Lazio have made their interest known, offering the Spaniard a three-year contract worth €4m a season.

It’s believed Silva is open to the move, though offers from Valencia and Real Betis are also on the table.

Any decision will have to wait until after the Champions League however as Silva and Manchester City prepare for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid.