Lazio’s disastrous post-lockdown run in Serie A continued on Monday night, with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Juventus at the Juventus Stadium.

After Cristiano Ronaldo had netted twice inside the first 11 minutes of the second period, Ciro Immobile joined the Portuguese on 30 goals for the season with a well struck penalty, but it was not enough to evoke a late equaliser.