Lazio player ratings: Radu wrecked

It was a match to forget for Lazio as they lost 3-0 to AC Milan on Saturday night in Serie A and experienced defender Stefan Radu had a nightmare of a game.

The Rossoneri earned a penalty in the first half due to a harsh handball decision on Radu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted it but the Biancocelesti centre-back had a flawed performance in open play and he was eventually replaced by Denis Vavro after 55 minutes.

This defeat now leaves Lazio seven points behind Juventus in the Serie A table with eight games left to play.