Lazio v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Lazio must contend with a striker crisis when they try to keep their Scudetto push alive against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Biancocelesti are under pressure to deliver a result after Juventus stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to seven points with a 4-1 win over Torino earlier in the day.

Simone Inzaghi will be without his two top scorers, Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo, through suspension. It will be the first time this season that Immobile hasn’t featured in a Serie A game for Lazio, having netted a league-high 29 goals so far in 2019/20.

Joaquin Correa leads the line in his place and Lucas Leiva and Bobby Adekanye are back from injury, but captain Senad Lulic, Adam Marusic, Luiz Felipe and Raul Moro remain sidelined.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit to spearhead the attack again for Milan after recovering from injury, but Mateo Musacchio, Leo Duarte and Sami Castillejo are unavailable.

Stefano Pioli’s side haven’t lost since returning from the break, but had to come from two goals down to draw with relegation-battling SPAL in midweek.

They have a big task ahead of them, as Lazio are unbeaten at home in their last 16 matches, winning 12 and drawing four, a run stretching back to May 2019.

The Aquile ended a 30-year wait for an away league victory over the Rossoneri in their first meeting this season with a 2-1 win, and are aiming to complete a league double against Milan for the first time since 1977/78.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Parolo, Jony; Alberto; Correa

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic