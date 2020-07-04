Lazio v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio put their unbeaten record at home in Serie A this season on the line again as they aim to keep the pressure up on Juventus when they take on AC Milan on Saturday night (21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Cataldi, Jony; Luis Alberto; Correa.

Suspended: Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Lucas, Adekanye, Lulic, Luiz Felipe, Moro.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Paqueta, Calhanoglu; Rebic.

Unavailable: Musacchio, Duarte, Castillejo.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have drawn 59 Serie A games against Lazio – more than against any other opponent in the competition (65 wins for the Rossoneri and 29 for the Biancocelesti).

– Following their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture, Lazio will be aiming to complete a league double over AC Milan for the first time since 1977/78.

– The last time Lazio beat AC Milan in the second half of a season came back in January 2015 – since then, they’ve picked-up just two points from four such games against the Rossoneri.

– Lazio and AC Milan have met 76 times in Rome, with the guests having the better of it on 21 occasions (19 wins for the hosts and 36 draws).

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 16 home games (W12 D4), since losing against Atalanta in May 2019.

– AC Milan will be aiming to score in 12 consecutive Serie A games for the first time September 2017.

– AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli was in charge of Lazio for 69 Serie A games between 2014 and 2016 (W32 D15 L22).

– Lazio will be without Immobile for the first time in a Serie A game this season. With him on the pitch, the Biancocelesti have averaged 2.2 goals per game, whilst without him on the pitch they’ve averaged 1.5 goals a game.

– Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto made his Serie A debut in September 2016 versus AC Milan.

– In August 2016 AC Milan’s Franck Kessié made his Serie A debut, scoring two goals against Lazio with Atalanta.