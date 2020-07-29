Lazio v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Ciro Immobile has the single season Serie A scoring record in his sights as Lazio host relegated Brescia on Wednesday for their penultimate game of the season.

The Italy international has bagged a remarkable 34 league goals this season, two less than the record set by Gonzalo Higuain at Napoli in 2015/16.

Immobile is also looking to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at bay in the capocannoniere race, with the Portuguese superstar on 31 strikes, while the capital club are still eyeing a second-place spot that would mark their highest league finish since winning the Scudetto in 2000.

The Biancocelesti returned to form with back-to-back wins against Cagliari and Verona, and a win would see them draw level with Atalanta on 78 points and go just one point behind second-placed Inter ahead of the final round.

History is on the Romans’ side too, as they have won eight of their last ten home games against Brescia in Serie A, and 14 of their last 19 meetings at the Stadio Olimpico, losing just twice.

The Rondinelle are on their worst run of away form for nine years, losing their last four away games, but have beaten Lazio 13 times in Serie A – more than against any other team.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Alberto, Jony; Immobile, Correa

Brescia: Andrenacci; Sabelli, Papetti, Gastaldello, Mateju; Zmrhal, Tonali, Viviani; Spalek; Aye, Torregrossa