Lazio v Brescia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio aim to keep their bid for a top three finish alive when they take on relegated Brescia at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: Radu, Lulic, Leiva.

Brescia (4-4-2): Andrenacci; Sabelli, Papetti, Mangraviti, Mateju; Spalek, Tonali, Zmrhal, Martella; Torregrossa, Ayé.

Suspended: Dessena.

Unavailable: Balotelli, Bisoli, Cistana, Skrabb.

KEY STATISTICS

– Brescia have won 13 Serie A games against Lazio – more than against any other opponent in the competition.

– Brescia have scored just one goal in their last five Serie A games against Lazio, with that goal coming in the reverse fixture at the Rigamonti.

– Lazio have hosted Brescia 19 times so far at the Olimpico, winning 14, sharing two draws and losing three.

– Lazio have won eight of their last ten home games against Brescia in Serie A (D1 L1).

– Lazio have won their last two league games, last winning three on the bounce before the lockdown (back in February).

– Brescia have lost their last four away games – their worst run since January 2011 (when they lost five in a row on the road).

– Two of Lazio’s last four goals at home have come from outside the box. Only three of their previous 40 goals at the Olimpico in the Serie A had come from outside of the box.

– Ciro Immobile has scored 101 goals in Serie A since joining Lazio in 201617 – only Messi (132), Lewandowski (115) and Ronaldo (103) have scored more across the top five European leagues during this period.

– Since three points have been awarded for a win, only Christian Vieri (134 games for Inter) has reached 100 league goals for a Serie A side faster than Immobile (140 games).

– Ernesto Torregrossa has been involved in four (three goals and one assist) of Brescia’s seven goals away from home in 2020.