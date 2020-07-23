Lazio v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Lazio have the chance to clinch a place in next season’s Champions League when they face Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The Biancocelesti’s Scudetto hopes ended after registering just one point in their last five matches, but victory over the visiting Sardinians will ensure them of a top four finish with three rounds to spare.

The injury crisis facing Simone Inzaghi’s side has eased a little as Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa, Adam Marusic and Jony return to the matchday squad, while Patric is back from suspension. However, Senad Lulic, Stefan Radu, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson still miss out.

Walter Zenga is without former Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as well as Luca Pellegrini,, Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Cigarini and Christian Oliva, while Andrea Carboni is suspended.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A games against Cagliari, winning nine and drawing two, while they’ve won their last eight home matches against the Isolani.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile

Cagliari: Cragno; Walukiewicz, Klavan, Lykogiannis; Faragò, Nandez, Rog, Ionita, Mattiello; Siemone, Joao Pedro