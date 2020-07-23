Lazio v Cagliari: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio aim to go unbeaten against Cagliari for the 12th straight Serie A game when they welcome the Sardinians to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night (kick-off 21:45).
PROBABLE LINE-UPS
Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Anderson; Caicedo, Immobile.
Unavailable: Lulic, Leiva, Radu, Marusic, Correa, Jony, Luis Alberto.
Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno; Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Klavan; Mattiello, Nandez, Birsa, Rog, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Simeone.
Suspended: Carboni.
Unavailable: Oliva, Pellegrini, Nainggolan, Pavoletti.
KEY STATISTICS
– Lazio lead by 34 wins to 17 in Serie A meetings with Cagliari, with the pair playing out 16 draws.
– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Cagliari (W9 D2).
– Lazio have hosted Cagliari 33 times so far in Serie A, winning 21 and sharing five draws (L7).
– Lazio have won their last eight home games against Cagliari in Serie A.
– After going unbeaten in 16 home league games in a row (W12 D4), Lazio have since lost their last two such games at the Olimpico. The last time they lost three in a row at their ground was in November 2007.
– Only Cagliari (two goals) have scored fewer goals than Lazio (three) in Serie A in July.
– Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has faced Cagliari seven times as a coach in Serie A without losing against them (W5 D2).
– Lazio’s Ciro Immobile scored his first goal in Serie A in a game against Cagliari in August 2012, when he was at Genoa. He has netted seven in nine appearances against the Sardinians so far.
– João Pedro has already scored 18 goals during this Serie A season for Cagliari, just one short of how many he had scored in his previous three seasons combined in the top flight.
– João Pedro scored his first goal in Serie A against Lazio in November 2014 – he also found the net against the Biancocelesti in the reverse fixture back in December.