Lazio v Cagliari: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio aim to go unbeaten against Cagliari for the 12th straight Serie A game when they welcome the Sardinians to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Anderson; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Lulic, Leiva, Radu, Marusic, Correa, Jony, Luis Alberto.

Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno; Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Klavan; Mattiello, Nandez, Birsa, Rog, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

Suspended: Carboni.

Unavailable: Oliva, Pellegrini, Nainggolan, Pavoletti.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio lead by 34 wins to 17 in Serie A meetings with Cagliari, with the pair playing out 16 draws.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Cagliari (W9 D2).

– Lazio have hosted Cagliari 33 times so far in Serie A, winning 21 and sharing five draws (L7).

– Lazio have won their last eight home games against Cagliari in Serie A.

– After going unbeaten in 16 home league games in a row (W12 D4), Lazio have since lost their last two such games at the Olimpico. The last time they lost three in a row at their ground was in November 2007.

– Only Cagliari (two goals) have scored fewer goals than Lazio (three) in Serie A in July.

– Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has faced Cagliari seven times as a coach in Serie A without losing against them (W5 D2).

– Lazio’s Ciro Immobile scored his first goal in Serie A in a game against Cagliari in August 2012, when he was at Genoa. He has netted seven in nine appearances against the Sardinians so far.

– João Pedro has already scored 18 goals during this Serie A season for Cagliari, just one short of how many he had scored in his previous three seasons combined in the top flight.

– João Pedro scored his first goal in Serie A against Lazio in November 2014 – he also found the net against the Biancocelesti in the reverse fixture back in December.