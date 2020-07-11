Lazio v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Lazio aim to end their slump and put pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus when free-scoring Sassuolo visit the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Aquile have returned from the break in rotten form, losing three of their five matches, including a shock 2-1 defeat in Lecce last time out.

However, victory over the Neroverdi would move the Romans four points behind Juve ahead of the Old Lady’s clash with Atalanta later in the evening.

Sassuolo have been in fine form since the restart, going unbeaten in five matches and winning the last three in a row, scoring 15 goals in that time.

That has taken their seasonal tally to 57 strikes in 31 games, just one shy of their record for a single Serie A season, set in 2016/17.

But Roberto De Zerbi’s side have history against them, having only won twice in 13 Serie A games against Lazio.

Biancocelesti coach Simone Inzaghi has several selection issues to deal with as Joaquin Correa, Adam Marusic, Senad Lulic and Raul Moro are injured, while Patric sits out the first game of his four-match suspension for biting Lecce’s Giulio Donati.

Additionally, there are doubts over the fitness of Luiz Felipe, Danilo Cataldi, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jony, while Jordan Lukaku earns his first start of the season.

Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel and Pedro Obiang miss out for Sassuolo through injury.

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Parolo, Alberto, Lukaku; Caicedo, Immobile

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Bourabia, Locatelli; Traore, Djuricic, Boga; Raspadori