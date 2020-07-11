Lazio v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Two of Serie A’s most impressive sides this season clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening (kick-off 17:15) when Lazio welcome Sassuolo to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lukaku; Immobile, Caicedo.

Suspended: Patric.

Unavailable: Correa, Lulic, Marusic.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Magnani, Ferrari, Rogerio; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Unavailable: Obiang, Romagna.

KEY STATISTICS

– Sassuolo have won only twice in 13 games against Lazio in the top-flight, with eight wins for the Biancocelesti and three draws.

– Lazio have failed to score only once in their 13 meetings against Sassuolo (2-0 for the Emiliani in February 2016).

– Lazio have a record of four wins, one draw and a loss at home against Sassuolo, but have conceded in all of their games against Neroverdi at the Olimpico.

– After the 3-0 defeat against AC Milan, Lazio could fail to score in successive Serie A home matches for the first time since November 2007, under Delio Rossi.

– Sassuolo have scored 57 goals in 31 games so far, they are one goal away from their record in a single Serie A campaign (58 goals in 2016/17).

– No side has conceded more Serie A headed goals than Lazio after the lockdown: four, as many as they had conceded before the break.

– Simone Inzaghi is unbeaten in seven matches as a coach against Sassuolo in Serie A (W5 D2).

– Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi scored 11 goals in his 157 league appearances for Sassuolo between 2013 and 2018.

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored six goals and made an assist in his last seven Serie A games against Sassuolo.

– Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has already scored seven goals in Serie A against Lazio – only against AC Milan has he bagged more to date (eight).