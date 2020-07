During Lazio’s 2-1 defeat to Lecce in Serie A on Tuesday evening, Biancocelesti defender Patric was sent off for biting Giulio Donati.

Lazio were frustrated by their Puglian opponents and as tempers flared, the Spaniard saw red and sunk his teeth into the Lecce man.

Referee Fabio Maresca didn’t initially see the incident, but VAR came to the rescue and Patric was rightly given a red card.