Lecce 2-1 Lazio: Goals and Highlights | Patric BITES Donati

A brave Lecce performance helped earn a 2-1 win over Lazio and effectively end the Biancocelesti’s Scudetto hopes.

First Felipe Caicedo gave Lazio, pouncing on a Gabriel mistake, but the home side got themselves level thanks to Khouma Babacar. Fabio Lucioni put Lecce in front just after half time and they held on to grab three vital points.

As Lazio grew more and more frustrated, Patric was given his marching orders for biting the arm of Giulio Donati.

It was Lecce’s first win in six Serie A games and takes them above Genoa and out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Lazio remain seven points behind leaders Juventus, who play AC Milan later on Tuesday, after back-to-back defeats.