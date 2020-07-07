Lecce v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio travel to the Stadio Via del Mare for their 30th Serie A meeting with Lecce.

Having won their last three trips to Lecce, Lazio are also unbeaten in their last 15 meetings against newly promoted teams.

Lecce, meanwhile, have lost their last six Serie A games, their worst run in the top flight since February 1998.

Lecce: Gabriel; Donati, Lucioni, Paz, Calderoni; Mancosu, Petriccione, Barak; Falco, Saponara; Babacar.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Jony; Immobile, Caicedo.