Lecce v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After their disappointing loss at home on Saturday night, Lazio are aiming to swiftly bonce back when they travel to Lecce on Tuesday (19:30 kick-off).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lecce (4-3-2-1): Gabriel; Rispoli, Donati, Lucioni, Calderoni; Barak, Petriccione, Mancosu; Saponara, Falco; Babacar.

Suspended: Tachtsidis

Unavailable: Lapadula, Meccariello, Rossettini, Majer, Deiola, Dell’Orco.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Lukaku; Immobile, Caicedo.

Unavailable: Luiz Felipe, Lulic, Marusic, Correa.

KEY STATISTICS

– This will be the 30th meeting in Serie A between Lecce and Lazio – the Biancocelesti lead by 17 wins to six, with six draws shared between the sides.

– Lazio have won on their last three trips to Lecce in Serie A – their best run in this fixture.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 15 games against newly promoted teams in Serie A (W13 D2).

– Lecce have lost their last six Serie A games, their worst run in the top flight since February 1998.

– Lazio have equalled their best away record in a single Serie A season (29 points in 14 games, level with 2017/18).

– Before Lecce, the last team to concede 70+ goals over the first 30 games of a Serie A season had been Pro Patria (80 in 1955/56).

– Lecce have been leading in just eight games so far this Serie A season – a league low, while Lazio have won six of the 14 games in which they have been trailing.

– Lecce’s Khouma Babacar made his Serie A debut in February 2010 against Lazio, against whom he has scored two goals in nine appearances, both coming while he was at Fiorentina.

– Luis Alberto’s next league game will be his 100th Serie A appearance – he has already recorded 35 assists, a record in the first 100 games amongst players who have made their debut in the last 15 years.

– Since joining Lazio, Ciro Immobile has scored 21 goals in 19 meetings against newly promoted teams in Serie A, including a goal in the reverse fixture against Lecce.