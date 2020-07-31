Leeds United enter race for Roma outcast

Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi appears set to leave his boyhood club this summer, with newly promoted Leeds United keen to bring him to the Premier League.

The Rome-native fell out of favour under coach Paulo Fonseca at the Stadio Olimpico this season, and was sent out to Valencia on loan in January.

With Fonseca still unconvinced, Roma are ready to sell their former captain and The Athletic report that Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa has identified him as a potential addition ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Whites, who secured a return to the top flight by winning the Championship earlier this month, are looking to bolster their options and would be willing to commit €18 million for Florenzi.

However, it is believed that the 29-year-old is keen to remain in Serie A in order to boost his chances of making the Italy squad for the European Championship next summer.

Fiorentina and Atalanta had previously shown an interest in Florenzi, who made 280 appearances for the Giallorossi since breaking through from their academy.