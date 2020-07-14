Lega Serie A confirm Round 36 and 37 dates and times

Lega Serie A have confirmed the dates and times for the Round 36 and 37 fixtures.

Round 36 will be played out from Friday, July 24 until Sunday, July 26, with Atalanta’s trip to AC Milan being the standout fixture on Friday evening.

Similarly, Atalanta will kick off Round 37 with their trip to take on Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Tuesday, July 28, with that round concluding on Wednesday, July 29.

The full list is as follows, with all times being CEST.

Round 36:

Friday, July 24

21:45 – Milan-Atalanta

Saturday, July 25

17:15 – Brescia-Parma

19:30 – Genoa-Inter

21:45 – Napoli-Sassuolo

Sunday, July 26

17:15 – Bologna-Lecce

19:30 – Cagliari-Udinese, Hellas Verona-Lazio, Roma-Fiorentina, SPAL-Torino, Juventus-Sampdoria

Round 37:

Tuesday, July 28

19:30 – Parma-Atalanta

21:45 – Inter-Napoli

Wednesday, July 29

19:30 – Verona-SPAL, Lazio-Brescia, Sampdoria-Milan, Sassuolo-Genoa, Udinese-Lecce.

21:45 – Cagliari-Juventus, Fiorentina-Bologna, Torino-Roma