Leonardo: I look forward to meeting Atalanta

Atalanta will face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final and the Parisians’ sporting director Leonardo is looking forward to facing opposition from Serie A.

Leonardo made 97 Serie A appearances with AC Milan during his career, winning both a Scudetto and a Coppa Italia title in his time at the Stadio San Siro.

“Atalanta have not lost in eleven games, and indeed I take this opportunity to greet the friends I left in Italy,” Leonardo said after the Champions League draw was completed on Friday morning.

“It will be a pleasure to meet them in the Champions League.”

“The format is different, and each of these teams will have the chance to win.”

The Champions League was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in a huge change to the format all remaining games in the competition will now be played in one location, Lisbon, over the month of August.