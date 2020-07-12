Luckless Lecce leave Cagliari with what could be a vital point

Lecce were left to rue missed chances after Sunday evening’s 0-0 Serie A draw with Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena in their continued scrap for survival.



Fabio Liverani’s team would have hoped to leapfrog Genoa but once again find themselves in the relegation zone with six games to play after the Grifone beat SPAL earlier in the afternoon.



Another clean sheet will do no harm to Walter Zenga and his side as they continue to enjoy better form post-COVID, leaving themselves in with a good chance of consolidating a top-half finish.



Khouma Babacar somehow missed a golden opportunity to give Lecce the lead when he hit the post from a couple of yards out after Alessio Cragno had parried Riccardo Saponara’s shot into the path of the onrushing Senegalese forward.



Moments earlier, Cragno had saved well from a well-struck Filippo Falco effort as the visitors pushed for a breakthrough on a sweltering night in Sardinia.



Cagliari captain Radja Nainggolan made way for Daniele Ragatzu on the 30th minute after failing to shake off a knock picked up earlier in the half and soon after Lecce made a change of their own as ex Cagliari forward Diego Farias replaced the injured Falco.



Saponara drove directly at the Casteddu defence just before the interval but dragged his shot wide whilst fealling, before Ragatzu also wasted a chance for the hosts.



Saponara had the ball in the back of the net on the 55th minute but his effort was ruled out for offside as Lecce continued to press.



Marco Mancosu’s blushes were spared by the linesman’s flag after he had managed to emulate Babacar in hitting the post with what was practically an open goal.



Farias unleashed a venomous effort with five minutes to go but Cragno was equal to it in the Isolani goal and the game ended with spoils shared.



The point could be seen as one gained, as oppose to two lost, if the side from Puglia manage to survive but they’ll probably be kicking themselves after seeing that Sampdoria also managed to pull further away from the drop zone.