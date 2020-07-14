Lukaku could miss Inter’s trip to SPAL, but aims to be ready for Roma

Antonio Conte and Inter have cause for concern as Romelu Lukaku was put through his own training session on Tuesday.

The Belgian worked alone away from his teammates and there are doubts that he’ll be ready to face SPAL on Thursday.

Sky Sport Italia have reported that Lukaku was given a personalised session and that he may not even be part of the squad for the trip to Ferrara.

Should he be fit to travel, though, it’s unlikely that he’ll play from the start.

Roma are next up for Inter after the Ferraresi though and Conte is hopeful that the No.9 will be fit to start and finish the game on Sunday.