Manchester City challenge PSG for AC Milan star

AC Milan face a battle to keep hold of Ismael Bennacer, as Manchester City are ready to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder.

The Algeria international has proved to be a revelation at Milan since joining from Empoli and has proved to be a key figure in the Rossoneri’s recent upturn in fortunes in Serie A.

After sustained interest from PSG, Le10Sport report that Manchester City are determined to land Bennacer, and may employ Riyad Mahrez to convince his compatriot to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

It is believed that City coach Pep Guardiola has already presented his vision to the 22-year-old former Arsenal man, as they prepare for an assault on the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 outfit PSG have seen a bid of €40 million rebuffed by Milan, as the Diavolo are determined to hold out for at least €50m.

Bennacer has scored one goal in 29 league appearances for Milan this season, with his lone strike coming in a 5-1 win over Bologna earlier this month.