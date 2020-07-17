Manchester City turn to Inter striker as Aguero heir

Lautaro Martinez has become one of the most sought after strikers in European football and the Inter striker has reportedly become a candidate to replace Sergio Aguero at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old is having a great season with the Nerazzurri, scoring 13 goals in 30 Serie A matches as well as five goals in six Champions League games, and this form has likely convinced the Citizens that he can replace his fellow Argentine at the English club.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for a forward that has similar characteristics to Aguero and Lautaro fits the profile.

The Biscione striker has been heavily linked with a transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona but the Citizens intend to prepare an offer that can satisfy Inter’s financial demands.

Aguero has scored 254 goals in 370 competitive matches for Manchester City since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, while Lautaro has scored 27 times in 75 games for Inter since arriving from Argentinian team Racing Club in 2018.