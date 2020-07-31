Manchester United set to pip Juventus in battle for Wolves star

Juventus appear set to miss out on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, as the Mexican closes in on a move to Manchester United.

The Bianconeri were keen to bring the prolific forward to Serie A after a fine campaign at Molineux, as they looked to replace Gonzalo Higuain.

However, the Daily Express report that Jimenez will remain in the Premier League as Manchester United close in on a deal.

With Wolves on the verge of signing Sporting Braga striker Paulinho, the Wanderers are willing to cash in on Jimenez and send him to Old Trafford.

Whilst Juventus were leading the race for him in recent weeks, Manchester United’s qualification for the Champions League last weekend has allowed them to steal a march on the Bianconeri for the 29-year-old.

Former Benfica striker Jimenez has enjoyed a magnificent season for Wolves and led the club’s scoring chart with 26 goals in 53 appearances. A Mexico international since 2013, Jimenez has netted 24 times in 83 caps for his country.