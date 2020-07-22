Marotta: Inter have held no talks with Fiorentina for Chiesa

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has made it clear the Nerazzurri have made no approach for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.

The Italian is viewed as one of Italy’s brightest young stars, with the Milan giants and Juventus seen as potential landing spots.

However Marotta has poured cold water on those suggestions by stating Inter haven’t held talks with Fiorentina or the player.

“Chiesa is a Fiorentina player today and he might even be a Fiorentina player next season, that depends on them,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We have absolutely made no approach and have held no negotiations. We have the utmost respect for Fiorentina and the player.”

Marotta also gave an update on the future of Alexis Sanchez, who is scheduled to return to Manchester United in the coming weeks.

“We have held talks with Manchester United in order to understand if we can extend his stay past the Europa League match with Getafe,” he added.

“We are discussing extensions with several players, especially younger ones who we want to work with for a long time, and that includes [Lautaro] Martinez.”