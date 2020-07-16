Marotta: Too early to talk about Sanchez future, he’s still owned by Manchester United

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta believes talks regarding the future of Alexis Sanchez will have to wait for the time being, though the Nerazzurri know a move depends on Manchester United.

The Chilean has returned to form since Serie A resumed, with coach Antonio Conte willing to provide him ample playing time as the Nerazzurri look to close out the season in style.

With Sanchez’s loan from United set to expire in the coming weeks, reports have linked Inter with a permanent move but Marotta was quick to point out that talks over a deal aren’t imminent.

“We must remember that he missed several months due to an injury that hampered him,” he told DAZN. “He is now showing his quality, which wasn’t only discovered now.

“It’s too early to talk about his future, as Manchester United own his rights. We’ll talk with our coach about the future while knowing that he isn’t one of our players.

“We’d have to buy him.”

Barcelona remain interested in signing Lautaro Martinez despite the Argentine’s release clause expiring, but Marotta made it clear the player has never asked to leave.

“The voices [from Barcelona] are lost in the void,” he added. “What matters is facts.

“Lautaro is our player and he has never told us of a desire to leave. We want to keep him.

“He had a bit of a dip in form but he is capable of delivering performances that meet his standard.”