Mbappe could miss Atalanta clash

Paris Saint-Germain could be without Kylian Mbappe for their Champions League clash with Atalanta after the Frenchman limped off in tears on Friday.

The French giants were up against Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France Final – their first competitive match since the lockdown in March – and although Les Parisiens came out on top 1-0 thanks to Neymar’s 14th minute strike, it came at a cost.

The major talking point happened in the 30th minute when Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin was shown red for a crunching tackle on Mbappe.

Replays showed the striker’s ankle turning very badly, leaving him in tears as he limped off the pitch.

A brawl broke out between the two teams, with Marco Verratti picking up a yellow card despite being left on the bench.

The incident casts doubt on Mbappe’s status for PSG’s Champions League match against Atalanta on August 12, which is scheduled to be played in Lisbon.